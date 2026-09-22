Two JKAS officers transferred

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 21: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has ordered the transfer and posting of two JKAS officers.

As per an order, Basharat Hussain, Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Rajouri, has been transferred and posted as Secretary, J&K Advisory Board for Development of Gujjar and Bakerwal with immediate effect.

Advertisement

Further, Rehana Akhter Bijli, Additional Secretary to the Government, Social Welfare Department, currently under orders of transfer as Secretary, J&K Advisory Board for Development of Gujjar and Bakerwal, has been directed to continue at her presence place of posting i.e. Additional Secretary to the Government, Social Welfare Department.