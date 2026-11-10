Two JKAS officers transferred, posted

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 9: Government of Jammu and Kashmir has ordered transfers and postings of two JKAS officers with immediate effect.

According to an order issued today, Muddasir Latif Tasir, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) with the Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Tribal Affairs and Transport, has been transferred and directed to await further orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department (GAD).

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Further, Mohd Raiyaz, who was awaiting orders of adjustment in the GAD, has been posted as Special Assistant to the Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Tribal Affairs and Transport.