Two J&K physiotherapists honoured at Delhi conference

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 28: Two physiotherapists from Jammu and Kashmir, Dr Irfan Ahmad Lone and Dr Vishal Sharma, were honoured with prestigious awards for their contributions to physiotherapy, patient rehabilitation and public health during the World Physiotherapy Asia-Pacific Regional Conference at Yashobhoomi, New Delhi.

Dr Irfan Ahmad Lone received the Young Achievers Award in recognition of his dedication to physiotherapy, innovative clinical practices and efforts towards advancing patient rehabilitation. He currently serves as the State Transplant Coordinator with the State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization (SOTTO) J&K.

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Dr Vishal Sharma was conferred the Significant Contribution Award for his dedication to the profession, innovative clinical practices and sustained efforts in the field of patient rehabilitation. He is presently working as Physiotherapist at Government Hospital Sarwal, Jammu.

The World Physiotherapy Asia-Pacific Regional Conference brought together leading healthcare professionals, researchers and policymakers from across the region to recognize achievements in physical therapy and allied healthcare.

The presence of global delegates and senior dignitaries underscored the professional contributions of Dr Lone and Dr Sharma and their role in advancing patient-centred rehabilitation and allied healthcare services.