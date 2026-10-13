Two J&K fencers selected for Asian U-23 C’ships

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 12: Two fencers from Jammu and Kashmir, Mayank Sharma and Shivaansh Kapoor, have been selected to represent India at the Asian U-23 Fencing Championships 2026, scheduled to be held in Manama, Bahrain, from October 27 to November 3.

Mayank Sharma will compete in the Sabre event, while Shivaansh Kapoor will represent the country in Epee. The selection trials were conducted by the Fencing Association of India (FAI) on October 8 and 9 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai.

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Jammu and Kashmir Fencing Association (JKFA) President Vijay Kumar, Secretary General Adv. Supriya Chouhan, International Referee Rashid Ahmed Chowdhary, Maninder Pal Singh, Javed Choudhary and former fencer Adarsh Slathia congratulated the duo on their selection.

Coaches Shotu Lal Sharma, Rachna Jamwal and Mokshi Sharma also extended their best wishes, expressing confidence in their performance at the international championship.