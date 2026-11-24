NEW DELHI, Nov 24: Two companies, Monomark Engineering (India) Ltd and Matangi Rubber Ltd, are set to launch their initial public offerings (IPOs) in the first week of December to raise funds for business expansion and working capital requirements.

Monomark Engineering will open its IPO on December 2 and close on December 4, while Matangi Rubber's public issue will be available for subscription from December 1 to December 3, according to their respective red herring prospectuses (RHPs).

The anchor investor bidding for Matangi Rubber will take place on November 30, while Monomark Engineering will hold its anchor bidding on December 1, a day before its public issue opens.

Moreover, Foodlink F&B Holdings (India) Ltd, which operates in the luxury food services segment, will launch its IPO on November 26, and Integris Medtech, a diversified medical technology platform backed by private equity firm Everstone Capital, will float its public issue on November 27.

Industrial services company Monomark Engineering (India) Ltd's IPO is entirely a fresh issue of up to 2.70 crore equity shares with no OFS component.

The company proposes to utilise Rs 120 crore from the net proceeds towards funding its incremental working capital requirements, while the remaining amount will be deployed for general corporate purposes.

The company operates across seven states in India, including the Union Territories of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu. It has also incorporated a subsidiary, Monomark Engineering FZE, in the United Arab Emirates to explore international business opportunities.

Matangi Rubber's IPO comprises a fresh issue of up to 57.62 lakh equity shares and an Offer for Sale (OFS) of up to 15.15 lakh shares by promoters and existing shareholders.

The OFS will see promoter group entity Vandana Rubber and Chemicals Pvt Ltd sell 13.63 lakh shares. Other selling shareholders include Anju Khanna, Priyanka Khanna, Pratyush Handaa and promoter Radhika Gupta.

The company plans to utilise Rs 45 crore from the net proceeds towards repayment or prepayment of outstanding loans.

It has also earmarked Rs 19.06 crore for setting up a greenfield manufacturing facility for rubber recycling products and Rs 8.44 crore for a greenfield facility for manufacturing solid tyres in Bhind, Madhya Pradesh. The remaining proceeds will be utilised for general corporate purposes.

The equity shares of both companies are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE. (PTI)