Jammu, Sep 10: Police have arrested two interstate drug suppliers and established their backward linkages in connection with a narcotics case in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, taking the total recovery of heroin-like substance in the case to 515 grams, officials said.

A recovery of 435 grams of heroin-like substance had earlier been made in the case registered at Police Station Billawar, they said.

During further investigation, a police team launched a covert operation to identify and apprehend persons involved in the backward linkages of the drug supply network, they said.

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The searches operation was carried out at various locations in Kathua and adjoining areas as well as in Punjab, with the assistance of technical inputs and human intelligence, officials said.

During the operation, police apprehended Abinash Kumar, a resident of Kathua, and recovered 53 grams of heroin-like substance from his possession, they said.

During questioning, Kumar disclosed the involvement of another accused, identified as Jagmohan Singh from Amritsar.

The police team subsequently apprehended Singh and recovered 27 grams of heroin-like substance from his possession, officials said.

Both accused have been arrested as part of the backward-linkage investigation in case of narcotics smuggling, they added.

With the latest recoveries of 80 grams, the total quantity of heroin-like substance seized in the case has now reached 515 grams, police said.