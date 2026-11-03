Two injured in tractor accident

Excelsior Correspondent

POONCH, Nov 2: Two persons were injured when a tractor trolley met with an accident at Dargam sub block Loran in Poonch district today.

Official sources said that two persons were seriously injured in this accident. Both were taken directly to District hospital Poonch for treatment. Injured were identified as Khadam Hussain, son of Faiz Hussain resident of Ward Loran and Irshad Ahmed, son of Noor Hussain, resident of Danna Loran in Poonch.

Advertisement

Medical Superintendent, Dr Shafiq said one injured was treated here and kept under observation in Poonch while another was having facial injuries and was referred to GMC Rajouri but family members later took him to Srinagar for further advanced treatment.