Two Injured After Car Meets Accident Near Nalthi In Bhaderwah, Shifted To Hospital

JAMMU, Oct 5 : Two persons sustained injuries after a car they were travelling in met with an accident near Nalthi area of Bhaderwah in Doda district on Monday.

Officials said that the vehicle skidded off the road and met with the accident, resulting in injuries to two occupants.

Soon after the incident, locals and police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Sub-District Hospital (SDH) Bhaderwah for treatment, where their condition is stated to be stable.

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Police have taken cognizance of the incident and further details are awaited.