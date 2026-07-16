Two IFS Officers Relieved From J&K For New Assignments

JAMMU, July 16: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has relieved two Indian Forest Service (IFS) officers of the AGMUT cadre from the Union Territory with immediate effect following orders of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

While PCCF and Director, Social Forestry, Sandeep Kujur (AGMUT:1995), who was also holding the additional charge of Director, Soil and Water Conservation, has been relieved to join as Deputy Director General of Forests (DDGF) at the Regional Office, Dehradun, on deputation, Satyendra Maurya (AGMUT:2020), DCF and DFO, Udhampur Forest Division, has been relieved to take up his new assignment in the Union Territory of Chandigarh.