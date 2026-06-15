Two Houses, Shops Linked To Drug Offender Attached In J&K’s Doda

JAMMU, Jun 15: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday (June 15, 2026) attached two residential houses along with a few shops linked to an alleged drug peddler in Doda district, an official said.

The properties of accused Kamar Din were attached under relevant sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act as part of the investigation in a case registered against him earlier this year, a police spokesman said. During investigation, substantial quantities of narcotics and other incriminating material were recovered, indicating the involvement of the accused in drug trafficking.

A detailed financial investigation established that a three-storey residential house with shops situated at Domail, Kahara, and a residential house at Bani Trankle, belonging to Din, had allegedly been acquired through proceeds generated from narcotics trade, the spokesperson said.

Advertisement

He said legal proceedings against the accused are underway, and efforts are being made to identify and attach any additional assets found to have been acquired through illicit means.

"Besides targeting those directly involved in narcotics trade, police is also focused on dismantling the financial infrastructure that sustains such illegal activities," the spokesman said, adding that the action reflects the Jammu and Kashmir Police's zero-tolerance policy against drug trafficking.