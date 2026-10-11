Two held with suspected heroin, pistol, cash in Bishnah

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 10: Police today claimed they have apprehended two persons and recovered 22 grams of a heroin-like substance, a pistol, Rs 1,48,800 in cash, an electronic weighing machine and two mobile phones during naka checking in Bishnah.

A police official said a vehicle bearing registration number DL-10CS-3362 was intercepted after noticing suspicious circumstances in Bishnah.

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During a search, the police recovered the cash, suspected contraband, pistol and other articles from the vehicle's dashboard, he said.

Accordingly, two persons travelling in the vehicle, identified as Sonu Kumar, a resident of Chak Murar, Bishnah, and Anmol Arora, a resident of Slama Bas, Amritsar, were arrested, the police official said.

He said the duo failed to give a satisfactory explanation for possessing the recovered items.

As such, they were booked in case FIR number 189/2026 under sections 8/21/22/25/29 of the NDPS Act and sections 3/25 of the Arms Act registered at Police Station Bishnah, the police official said.

According to him, further investigation into the case is underway.