Two held with pistol, sharp-edged weapon

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 30: Police today claimed they have arrested two persons from Narwal area here and recovered a pistol and sharp-edged weapon from their possession.

A police official said that a team of Police Post Narwal was patrolling near Malik Market, opposite Shopper Stop, when it noticed two individuals moving suspiciously.

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They were accordingly stopped and put to search, he said.

On search, a pistol and a sharp-edged weapon was recovered from their possession, the police official further said.

He said following the seizure, the accused were arrested and taken into custody. According to him, a case under the relevant sections of the law has also been registered at Police Station Bahu Fort, with further investigation in the case set into the motion.