Two held with over 58 kg narcotics in Samba, Kathua

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 5: Two alleged drug peddlers were arrested with over 58-kilogram of narcotics substance in separate operations in Samba and Kathua districts today, officials said.

In one of the operations at NHW Tapyal, they said, a container truck (JK08R-7755) was intercepted and 58.068 kg of poppy straw-like substance was recovered.

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Accordingly, the accused, Deepak Singh, a resident of Marheen, Kathua, was arrested and booked in case FIR number 79/2026 under sections 88/15/25/29 of the NDPS Act registered at Police Station Ghagwal.

Officials said preliminary investigation has revealed that the consignment had allegedly been brought from Madhya Pradesh through Punjab for supply in Kathua and Samba districts.

In a separate operation in Kathua district, Police arrested one Gopal Mehra of Ward number 8, after recovering about 5 grams of heroin (chitta)-like substance from his possession near Changran.

He was booked in case FIR number 393/2026 under sections 8/21/22 of the NDPS Act registered at Police Station Kathua.

Police said further investigations in both the cases are underway to trace the backward and forward linkages of the arrested individuals.