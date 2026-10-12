Two held with heroin

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Oct 11: Two individuals were arrested with 4.44 grams of heroin in Rehambal area of Udhampur district today, officials said.

The duo, identified as Ajay Sadhu and Vikas Raina, both residents of Bantalab, Jammu, were arrested with the consignment during naka checking operation at Rehambal area, they said.

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Accordingly, the accused individuals were booked in case FIR number 233/2026 under sections 8/21/22 of the NDPS Act registered at Police Station Rehambal, with further investigation in the case set into the motion, added officials.