Excelsior Correspondent

REASI, Nov 16: Two suspected drug peddlers were arrested with 6.6 grams of heroin in Katra town here today, officials said.

The accused, identified as Robin and Shubham, were arrested with the consignment during routine checking at Bhumika Mandir, near Parhi Chowk, Katra, they said.

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They were accordingly booked in case FIR number 346/2026 under sections 8/21/22/29 of the NDPS Act registered at Police Station Katra, with further set into the motion to ascertain the source of the contraband and identify the possible links in the drug supply network.