Two held with heroin in Kanachak

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 11: Police have apprehended two persons and recovered approximately 4.73 grams of a heroin from their possession in the Kanachak area.

A police party from Police Station Kanachak intercepted the duo during checking and identified them as Vishal Sharma, son of Somnath Sharma, resident of Jandial Thathi, and Sushil Sharma, son of Ashok Kumar Sharma, also a resident of Jandial Thathi.

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During their search, police recovered approximately 4.73 grams of the suspected heroin-like substance, following which a case was registered at Police Station Kanachak.

Accordingly, FIR Number 162/2026 under Sections 8/21/22/25/29 of the NDPS Act has been registered. Police have also seized a vehicle bearing registration number JK02BT-0136, which was allegedly being used in the commission of the offence.

Further investigation into the case is in progress.