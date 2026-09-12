Home About
Android App iOS App Epaper
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / State / Two held with heroin in Kanachak

Two held with heroin in Kanachak

Excelsior Correspondent JAMMU, Sept 11: Police have apprehended two persons and recovered approximately 4.73 grams of a heroin from their possession in the Kanachak area. A police party from Police Station Kanachak intercepted the duo during checking and identified them...

article_Author
Daily Excelsior
04:00 AM Sep 12, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 11: Police have apprehended two persons and recovered approximately 4.73 grams of a heroin from their possession in the Kanachak area.

A police party from Police Station Kanachak intercepted the duo during checking and identified them as Vishal Sharma, son of Somnath Sharma, resident of Jandial Thathi, and Sushil Sharma, son of Ashok Kumar Sharma, also a resident of Jandial Thathi.

Advertisement

During their search, police recovered approximately 4.73 grams of the suspected heroin-like substance, following which a case was registered at Police Station Kanachak.

Accordingly, FIR Number 162/2026 under Sections 8/21/22/25/29 of the NDPS Act has been registered. Police have also seized a vehicle bearing registration number JK02BT-0136, which was allegedly being used in the commission of the offence.

Further investigation into the case is in progress.

Advertisement
Advertisement

E-Paper

epaper Read Now
amarnath_yatra