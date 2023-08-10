Two held with Ganja

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 10: Two drug peddlers were arrested with 2 kilograms of Ganja here today, police said.

A police spokesperson said that a team of Police Post Narwal led by SDPO East, Syed Zaheer Abbas Jaffari assisted by SHO Bahu Fort Inspector Shiv Dev Singh, incharge Police Post Narwal, SI Lalit Sharma, and ASI Rafiqa Begum rounded up two suspects.

They were identified as Harjit Massih of Narwal Bala, and Rekha of Rajiv Nagar, he said.

During search of the suspects, two kilograms of Ganja was recovered, the police spokesperson further said.

The accused have been arrested and booked in case FIR number 231/2023 under sections 8/20/29 of the NDPS Act registered at Police Station Bahu Fort and further investigation taken up.