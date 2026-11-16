Two held in Rly track blast case

JAIPUR, Nov 15:

Two alleged accused in the November 3 railway track blast in Ramsinghpur from were arrested from Punjab's Gurdaspur, with preliminary investigation indicating their links with Pakistani handlers, police said on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Mahakdeep Kaur and Devendra Singh, were arrested in a joint operation of Rajasthan Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and Sri Ganganagar police.

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According to the police, Kaur was allegedly in contact with a Pakistani handler identified as Shah and had conspired with her associate to carry out the explosion on railway tracks in Ramsinghpur police station area.

Two foreign-made pistols, 46 live cartridges and Rs 30,000 allegedly received for carrying out the blast have been recovered from their possession, officials said.

The arrests were made on November 14 following a joint operation by Rajasthan ATS and Sri Ganganagar police in coordination with Punjab Counter Intelligence and Gurdaspur police.

Under the direction of ADGP Dinesh M N, a joint team was constituted under Sri Ganganagar SP Harishankar. The team collected inputs from central investigating agencies and analysed technical information and social media accounts of suspects.

The investigation pointed towards the involvement of Mahakdeep Kaur and Devendra Singh, residents of Gurdaspur. A team led by probationary IPS officer Nitin Chaudhary, the investigating officer, and ATS Bikaner unit in-charge Surendra Kumar was subsequently sent to Punjab.

The Rajasthan team shared intelligence and technical inputs with Counter Intelligence Punjab and Gurdaspur SSP Aditya before the two suspects were detained and arrested following questioning.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that Kaur's husband, Karanveer Singh, had earlier been arrested in Punjab in a narcotics smuggling case.

Following his arrest, Kaur allegedly came in contact with Pakistan-based handlers, police said.

Investigators have identified a Pakistani handler named Shah and another person referred to as 'Chacha' in Pakistan as allegedly directing the accused to execute the railway track blast.

According to the investigation, the accused had initially planned to carry out an explosion on October 6 in the Ramsinghpur area, but could not execute it due to the non-availability of an explosive device.

A timer bomb allegedly provided by Shah was subsequently placed on the railway track on October 12-13, but failed to explode due to technical defects, police said.

The blast was finally carried out on November 3 at around 9.45 pm using another timer bomb allegedly supplied by the Pakistani handler. (PTI)