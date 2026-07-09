Two hand grenades recovered in Billawar

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 8: Security forces busted a terrorist hideout in Kathua district today and recovered two hand grenades.

The hideout was unearthed in the upper reaches of Billawar on the disclosure of an already arrested Over Ground Worker (OGW), Haji Latief.

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Latief, a resident of Rabagh who was arrested on July 2, is facing charges of facilitating infiltration of over a dozen terrorists from across the border over the years and is being jointly interrogated by police and other security agencies.

On his questioning, it was revealed that he had remained in constant touch with terror handlers across the border.

Meanwhile, the border security forces today picked up a suspicious person from the border village of Bobiya in the Hiranagar sector.

The man, who identified himself as Prem (45), was handed over to the police for questioning.