Two Fisheries Officials Suspended For Unauthorized Absence

SRINAGAR, July 24: The Directorate of Fisheries, J&K has placed two officials under suspension with immediate effect after they were allegedly found absent from duty without permission during a surprise inspection of Fish Farm Kohru in Handwara's Kupwara district.

The action was taken following a visit by the Director of Fisheries on July 19, during which Field Supervisor Nazir Ahmed Wani and Orderly Mohd. Rafiq Lone were found missing from their duties.

Pending a departmental inquiry, both officials have been attached to Trout Fish Farm, Laribal, Dachigam, Srinagar.

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The department has also directed the Assistant Director Fisheries, Kupwara, to ensure smooth functioning of the fish farm by making alternative staff arrangements and submit a detailed report, including attendance and leave records, within three days for further action.

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