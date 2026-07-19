Two drug peddlers’ properties worth Rs 20 lakh attached

Excelsior Correspondent

REASI, July 18: Police here today claimed they have attached two immovable properties worth around Rs 20 lakh belonging to two habitual drug peddlers under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

A police official said the action was taken by Police Station Katra under section 68F of the NDPS Act.

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He said the attached properties comprised two residential houses, each valued at around Rs 10 lakh, which were acquired through proceeds of illegal narcotics trade.

According to the police official, one of the attached properties belongs to Laqut Ali, a resident of Chak Bhagta, Katra.

He is involved in two NDPS cases registered at Police Station Katra, including FIR number 103/2024 under sections 8/20/29 and FIR number 185/2026 under sections 8/21/22 of the NDPS Act, the police official said, adding that he is currently lodged in Sub Jail Reasi under judicial custody.

He said the second property belongs to Hussain Mohd of Chamba Chandua, Katra, who is facing two NDPS cases, including FIR number 51/2023 and FIR number 122/2016.

He is currently detained under the PIT NDPS Act and lodged in District Jail Rajouri, the police official said.

He said the investigations established that both houses were illegally acquired from proceeds of drug trafficking.

According to the police official, the attachment has been made to prevent their sale, transfer or disposal.