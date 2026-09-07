Two drug peddlers held with over 15-gm heroin in Kathua, Katra

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 6: Jammu and Kashmir Police today arrested two alleged drug peddlers and recovered over 15-gram of heroin from their possession in separate incidents in Kathua and Katra areas.

In Kathua, a team of Police Station Billawar led by SHO concerned recovered around 11 grams of heroin-like narcotic substance from a man during a naka checking operation at Link Road Dhadi in the Dewal area of Billawar.

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Accordingly, the accused, identified as Vishal Kumar, a resident of Parliwand, Kathua, was booked in case FIR number 182/2026 under sections 8/21/22 of the NDPS Act registered at Police Station Billawar.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident in Katra, a team of concerned Police Station apprehended an inter-state drug peddler during patrolling on September 5 and recovered 4.14 grams of heroin from his possession.

The accused was identified as Rehan Khosla, a resident of Lahori Gate, Amritsar, presently residing in Katra.

He was booked in case FIR number 283/2026 under sections 8/21/22 of the NDPS Act registered at Police Station Katra.

Police said further investigation in both the cases is underway to ascertain the forward and backward linkages of the arrested individuals.