Two drug peddlers held in Katra

Excelsior Correspondent

KATRA, Oct 23: Continuing its sustained drive against the illegal possession and distribution of prohibited substances, Police recovered 500 Pregabalin capsules from an auto-rickshaw and apprehended two persons during the intervening night of October 22-23, 2026, in Katra.

A police party from Police Station Katra intercepted an auto-rickshaw near Balni Naka, Katra. During the search of the auto rickshaw two persons, identified as Kaka Ram, son of Gyan Chand, resident of Kotli, Tehsil Katra, District Reasi ( driver) and Bittu Kumar, son of Krishan Dass, resident of Sila Bhaga, Tehsil Katra, District Reasi were apprehended with 20 strips containing 200 Pregabalin capsules.

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During further checking of the auto-rickshaw, the police party recovered an additional 30 strips containing 300 capsules from the rear side of the vehicle, taking the total recovery to 50 strips comprising 500 Pregabalin capsules.

Upon questioning, the apprehended persons failed to provide a satisfactory explanation regarding the possession of the recovered capsules. Accordingly, FIR No. 332/2026 under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered at Police Station Katra, and further investigation has been initiated to ascertain the facts and circumstances of the case.