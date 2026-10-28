Two drug peddlers arrested in Samba, Reasi

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 27: Two alleged drug peddlers were arrested in Samba and Reasi districts and around 15 grams of heroin-like substance and 91 grams of charas was seized from their possession in separate operations, officials said.

In Samba, a police team from Vijaypur intercepted a pedestrian at NH Naka AIIMS during routine checking and recovered around 15 grams of heroin-like substance from his possession.

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Officials said the accused, Shubham, a resident of Swankha Kalah in Ramgarh tehsil, was arrested, and a case FIR number 173/2026 under sections 8/21/22 of the NDPS Act was registered at Police Station Vijaypur.

In Reasi, a naka party of Police Station Arnas apprehended one Kishor Singh alias Bittu, a resident of Kanthi in Thuroo tehsil, at Narloo on the evening of October 26 and recovered 91 grams of charas from his possession.

Accordingly, a case FIR number 75/2026 under sections 8/20 of the NDPS Act was registered against him at Police Station Arnas.

Police said further investigations were underway in both cases to identify the sources of the contraband and establish links with other persons involved in drug trafficking.