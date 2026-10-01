Jammu, Oct 1: Police have arrested two alleged drug peddlers and recovered 1,300 Tapentadol tablets and 16 Tramadol capsules from them in Rajouri district here, officials said on Thursday.

During routine checking at Ujhan Darhal, a police team intercepted a motorcycle proceeding from Rajouri towards Darhal late Wednesday night.

Police identified the rider as Haq Nawaz, a resident of Hiltak, Tehsil Darhal, and the pillion rider as Mohd Nafees, a resident of Thanamang, Tehsil Darhal.

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During the search, police seized 1,300 Tapentadol tablets and 16 Tramadol capsules used for intoxication.

Police apprehended both accused and seized the motorcycle, they said.

Police Station Darhal has registered a case, and further investigation is underway.