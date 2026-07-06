Two drug peddlers arrested in Jammu, Reasi

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 5: Two alleged drug peddlers were arrested with different narcotic substances in Jammu and Reasi districts, officials said today.

In one of the operation in Jammu district on July 4th, they said a team of Police Station Janipur, led by SI Ashok Kumar, noticed a suspicious individual near S Morh, who abruptly changed his direction on seeing the police.

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He was chased and intercepted, officials said.

On search, the police team recovered approximately 5-7 grams of heroin-like narcotics substance from his possession, they said.

The accused, later identified as Zaffer Abbas of House number 222, Old Janipur, Jammu, was arrested and booked in case FIR number 110/2026 under sections 8/21/22 of the NDPS Act registered at Police Station Janipur.

In a separate operation in Reasi district, one Ganesh Sharma of Kotli Bajalian, Katra was arrested with 91.1 grams of Ganja along with Rs 9,800 cash during routine patrolling and naka checking duty near Tulip Tree Hotel, New Bus Stand Katra.

He was booked in case FIR number 221/2026 under sections 8/20 of the NDPS Act registered at Police Station Katra.

Police said further investigation in both the cases is underway to ascertain the backward and forward linkages of the arrested individuals.