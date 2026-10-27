Two Domestic Helpers Arrested In Srinagar Theft Case, Gold Worth Rs 45 Lakh Recovered

Srinagar, Oct 27: Police in Srinagar have arrested two domestic helpers for their alleged involvement in a theft at a house in Khanyar and recovered stolen gold ornaments worth approximately Rs 45 lakh, police said on Tuesday.

Police Station Khanyar received a complaint on October 25 from Basharat Hussain a resident of Miskeen Bagh, Srinagar, regarding the theft of valuable gold ornaments from his residence.

Following the complaint, police registered an FIR Section 306 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Police Station Khanyar and launched an investigation.

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Police said multiple teams were constituted to identify and apprehend those involved. Through investigation, human intelligence and technical surveillance, the teams traced and arrested the two accused, identified as Nikita Das, 24 and Deep Baruah, 28. Both are residents of Morigaon district in Assam.

Investigation revealed that the duo had been working as domestic helpers at the complainant's residence and had allegedly committed the theft before fleeing, police said.

During the investigation, police recovered the stolen ornaments, including 16 gold rings, five necklaces, four bangles, two brooches, three tie pins, seven pendants and nine pairs of earrings.

The total estimated value of the recovered gold ornaments is approximately Rs 45 lakh, according to police.

Further investigation into the case is underway. (Agencies)