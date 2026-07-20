Two detained for obscene act near Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan

Excelsior Correspondent

KATRA, July 19: Acting swiftly on a viral video that allegedly hurt the religious sentiments of devotees and disrupted the sanctity of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrimage, Police detained two accused in connection with an obscene and inappropriate act reported near the market area of Bhawan.

On July 17, 2026, Police Station Bhawan received information regarding an obscene and inappropriate act allegedly committed by four individuals (two boys and two girls) near the Bhawan market area. The incident reportedly caused inconvenience to the ongoing Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra and hurt the religious sentiments of pilgrims. A video of the incident also surfaced on social media and went viral, drawing widespread public attention.

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Taking immediate cognizance of the matter, Police Station Bhawan registered FIR No. 31/2026 under Section 296 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and launched a prompt investigation.

Special police teams were constituted to identify and apprehend the persons involved. During the course of investigation, acting on reliable information, the police team successfully traced and detained two accused. One accused has been identified as Pritam Singh, son of Karnail Singh, resident of Talwara, District Reasi, while the other accused, being a juvenile, has been dealt with in accordance with the provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act and handed over to his family members after completing the necessary legal formalities.

According to Police, efforts were underway to trace the remaining accused involved in the case.