Two Dead, Three Injured in Doda Road Accident

JAMMU, Jun 24: Two persons died and three others injured after a vehicle met with an accident in the Malhori area of Assar tehsil in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday evening, officials said.

An official said that a vehicle bearing registration number JK02DB-6037 met with an accident at Malhori on Wednesday evening.

He said two occupants died on the spot, while three others sustained injuries in the incident.

Advertisement

“Soon after the accident, police and local residents rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation. The injured were shifted to Government Medical College (GMC) Doda for treatment,” he added.

Police have taken cognisance of the incident and initiated further proceedings. (KNO)