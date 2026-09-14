Jammu, Sept 14: Two persons were killed and several others sustained injuries when a minibus they were travelling in met with an accident and overturned near the Bakkal Tunnel in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

Officials said that the minibus, which was on its way from Bakkal to Reasi, overturned near the tunnel this morning, leaving several passengers injured.

Police, along with locals, immediately launched a rescue operation and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital for treatment. Officials said one person died on the spot, while another critically injured passenger succumbed while being shifted to the hospital.

Advertisement

They said that two passengers were also shifted to the Government Medical College and Hospital Jammu, for further treatment.