Two Days Of US Airstrikes Killed At Least 14 People, Wounded 78 Others: Iran's Health Ministry
Dubai, Jul 9: US airstrikes in Iran over the last two days have killed at least 14 people and wounded another 78, Iran's Health Ministry said Thursday. Hossein Kermanpour, a Health Ministry spokesperson, offered the toll on X. It was...
Dubai, Jul 9: US airstrikes in Iran over the last two days have killed at least 14 people and wounded another 78, Iran's Health Ministry said Thursday.
Hossein Kermanpour, a Health Ministry spokesperson, offered the toll on X.
It was the first overall casualty figure issued by the Iranian government from the strikes. (AP)
Advertisement
Advertisement