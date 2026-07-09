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Home / Latest News / Two Days Of US Airstrikes Killed At Least 14 People, Wounded 78 Others: Iran's Health Ministry

Two Days Of US Airstrikes Killed At Least 14 People, Wounded 78 Others: Iran's Health Ministry

Dubai, Jul 9: US airstrikes in Iran over the last two days have killed at least 14 people and wounded another 78, Iran's Health Ministry said Thursday. Hossein Kermanpour, a Health Ministry spokesperson, offered the toll on X. It was...

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Daily Excelsior
12:36 PM Jul 09, 2026 IST
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Dubai, Jul 9: US airstrikes in Iran over the last two days have killed at least 14 people and wounded another 78, Iran's Health Ministry said Thursday.

Hossein Kermanpour, a Health Ministry spokesperson, offered the toll on X.

It was the first overall casualty figure issued by the Iranian government from the strikes. (AP)

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