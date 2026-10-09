Two-day Summit at IIM Jammu from today to unlock regions’s GCC potential

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 8: Ahead of the J&K GCC Summit 2026, organized by the Indian Institute of Management Jammu in collaboration with the Government of Jammu and Kashmir, with NASSCOM as the knowledge partner, an overview of the summit, its objectives, key focus areas, and its broader vision of positioning Jammu and Kashmir as India's emerging destination for Global Capability Centres (GCCs), were highlighted.

The J&K GCC Summit 2026, scheduled for 9-10 October 2026 at IIM Jammu, will bring together a distinguished group of senior policymakers, industry leaders, academic experts, investors, and representatives from the GCC and technology ecosystem.

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Talking to media persons, here today, Prof B S Sahay, Director, IIM Jammu, said that around 45 companies, 55 plus Industry Leaders and 300 plus delegates and several Government representatives and industry leaders will participate in the two-day Summit being held on 9-10 October 2026.

He emphasised that the Summit is not an investment summit, but an effort to create awareness about the potential of Jammu and Kashmir as a GCC destination and to facilitate meaningful engagement between the Government and industry.

Kumar Rajeev Ranjan, Secretary, Labour and Employment Department, Government of Jammu and Kashmir, stated that the J&K GCC Summit 2026 comes at an important juncture for the region as Jammu and Kashmir looks to create new avenues for employment and economic opportunities.

He emphasised that Jammu and Kashmir needs to continuously create employment opportunities for its growing pool of skilled and educated workforce, while recognising that the Government alone cannot be the sole source of employment. In this context, he said that GCCs can play an important role by creating opportunities across areas such as finance, human resources, technology, analytics and other knowledge-driven functions.

Highlighting the need to develop a strong local talent pool, he stressed that the focus should be on creating skilled manpower aligned with emerging industry requirements.

Prof. Jabir Ali, Dean, Faculty and Research, IIM Jammu; Prof Nitin Upadhyay, Dean (Academics), IIM Jammu; Dr Sandeep Ananthanarayanan, CEO, CITaG, IIM Jammu also addressed the press conference.