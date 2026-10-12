Two-day Special Intensive Voter Enrolment Drive concludes across J&K

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 11: The two-day Special Intensive Voter Enrolment Drive concluded today across Jammu and Kashmir, with a strong response from electors and election functionaries undertaking extensive outreach to facilitate voter registration, address public grievances and raise awareness about electoral services.

Organised on October 10 and 11, the drive was conducted at polling stations across the Union Territory from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM on both days. It provided eligible citizens with an opportunity to enrol as voters, seek correction or updation of their electoral particulars, and obtain assistance with matters related to electoral registration, in keeping with the guiding objective of the Election Commission of India: "No Eligible Voter to Be Left Behind."

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The drive was conducted under the overall supervision of Chief Electoral Officer, J&K, Sanjeev Verma with the district election machinery coordinating arrangements and facilitating the delivery of enrolment services across the Union Territory.

District Election Officers, Electoral Registration Officers, Deputy Director Information (Nodal Officer SVEEP), Assistant Electoral Registration Officers and Election Naib Tehsildars (ENTs) oversaw the exercise in their respective jurisdictions, while Booth Level Officers (BLOs) played a key role in assisting electors at polling stations and at the grassroot level.

During the drive, grievances and queries raised by electors were taken up by the election functionaries concerned for redressal and appropriate action. Contact numbers of officials concerned were also shared with the public to facilitate direct communication and enable citizens to seek assistance regarding their electoral particulars and enrolment-related matters.

The Election Department reiterated that the election machinery across Jammu and Kashmir remains available round-the-clock to assist the public, address grievances and provide guidance on voter enrolment and other electoral matters.

The Election Department further clarified that any eligible person, including young and first-time voters, may apply to the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) concerned for inclusion of their names in the electoral roll under the process of continuous updation.

Meanwhile, a significant component of the special-drive exercise was door-to-door outreach, inspection by election officers and election functionaries to identify and reach eligible voters. The outreach also focused on encouraging eligible voters to avail themselves of the enrolment facilities.

Salam Din, Deputy Director Information (Nodal Officer SVEEP) in the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer, J&K, interacted with the media during the drive and highlighted the importance of voter awareness, accessible enrolment facilities and sustained public participation in the electoral process.