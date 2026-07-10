Two day Bawa Bhair Mela concludes

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 9: Two day bi-annual event of Bawa Bhair Mela, organized by Bawa Bhairdev Sathan Trust (BBDST) in collaboration with various religious organizations, concluded here today in Nagrota with religious fervor.

Earlier the Mela was inaugurated by Former Deputy Commissioner, B.S Jamwal in the presence of NMC president, Subash Shastri, DBPS chairman, former Additional Advocate General, P.C Sharma, Trust president, Balwant Singh, general secretary BBDST, Ramesh Sharma, Kirpal Singh, Om Prakash Sharma, Subash Sharma, Girdhari Lal, Chander Mohan Sharma, Ritiz Khajuria, Gurdas Sharma and others.

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Puja Archana was performed by the pilgrims along with Joginder Singh, Chela of Bawa Ji by chanting Vedic Mantras.

A large number of devotees participated in the Mela and sought blessings of the deity. They expressed concern over non-availability of clean drinking water at the shrine and were dismayed over the pathetic condition of roads leading to this 500 years old shrine and appealed to the concerned authorities to intervene into the matter.

R.S Chema and others devotees from Punjab flayed the J&K administration for half hearted approach towards the shrine.

Meanwhile, chairman of the Trust Construction Committee, B.S Jamwal and others urged upon J&K LG and Chief Minister to immediately restore the steel foot bridge on Tawi River at Katal Batal, Nagrota which was washed away in last year floods leaving the shrine disconnected.