Two-day Arthroplasty Beginners Course concludes at AIIMS

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 19: In order to bring together experienced arthroplasty surgeons from AIIMS New Delhi, AIIMS Jodhpur, AIIMS Patna, AIIMS Jammu and other reputed institutions across the country, a two-day Arthroplasty Beginners Course organised by the AIIMS was concluded, here today.

The programme provided a platform for young surgeons to strengthen their understanding of the fundamentals of arthroplasty and learn directly from experienced practitioners through lectures, discussions, hands on workshop and academic interaction.

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The course focused on developing a sound foundation in joint replacement surgery, with emphasis on clinical decision-making, surgical principles and patient-centred care.

The programme featured Dr S K S Marya, Chairman of the Course, along with distinguished faculty members from various institutions across the country.

The course was organised by the Department of Orthopaedics, AIIMS Jammu, with Dr Amit Thakur as the Officiating Head, with the organising core team, Dr Rashid Anjum and Dr Tarsem Motten.

Addressing the gathering, Prof (Dr) Sanjeev Sinha, Executive Director & CEO, AIIMS Jammu, said, “It is a privilege to welcome the distinguished faculty and participants to AIIMS Jammu for this Arthroplasty Beginners Course. I would like to make a special mention of Dr S K S Marya, Chairman of the Course.”

He also congratulated the Department of Orthopaedics and the organising team for taking the initiative to bring together experienced faculty and young surgeons on a common academic platform.

Prof Sanjeev also emphasised that such programmes provide valuable opportunities for knowledge sharing, discussion of clinical experiences and strengthening professional learning.

The two-day course is designed to facilitate academic exchange and hands-on learning, enabling participants to gain insights into the principles and practices of arthroplasty from experienced specialists.

The programme reflects AIIMS Jammu’s continued commitment to advancing patient care, medical education, specialised training and professional development.