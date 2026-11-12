Two-day Anti-Terror Conference in New Delhi on Nov 19, 20; Shah to address

Top officers from NIA, States/UTs to attend

Terror, narcotics, radicalization, illegal immigrants on agenda

Sanjeev Pargal

Advertisement

JAMMU, Nov 11: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) will be hosting two-day Anti-Terror Conference in New Delhi on November 19 and 20 in which several issues related to Pakistan-backed terrorists, radicalization attempts from within the country and abroad, choking terror funding, curbing narco-terrorism, emergence of Shehzad Bhatti terror group and infiltration of illegal immigrants will figure prominently.

Senior officers from the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh will also attend the conference which among others is likely to be addressed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, official sources told the Excelsior.

Top officials of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA, Intelligence agencies and senior police and Anti Terror Squad officers from States and UTs will attend the two-day conference to devise a strategy against a host of issues to tackle emerging security challenges on terrorism front.

Follow the Daily Excelsior channel on WhatsApp

“The focus is on challenge posed by Pakistan-backed Shehzad Bhatti Group, which is not only trying to revive terrorism but also involving local youth in narco-trade, in some States of the country. Attempts to radicalize youth from within the country as well as abroad and steps to tackle the menace will also be high on agenda of the Anti-Terror Conference,'' the sources said.

The Bhatti Group has reportedly recruited some youth into narcotics trade by luring them with money and is also trying to use them for terror activities. However, majority cadre of the Bhatti group has been arrested.

The Naxalism has ended and terrorism has also declined sharply in Jammu and Kashmir notwithstanding some stray incidents executed by the left-out terrorists. However, eliminating the left-out terrorists is expected to be part of the meeting as officers from Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP) and paramilitary forces, operating in the UT, are also part of the high-level meeting.

Tackling infiltration of Pakistani terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir during winters as well as illegal immigrants from Bangladesh and Myanmar in West Bengal and Northeast and supply of weapons and narcotics from Pakistan through the International Border in Punjab using drones will also be discussed at the two-day conference, the sources said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address the Anti-Terror Conference and guide the officers on a series of issues. Heads of NIA and paramilitary forces besides other senior officers of security, Intelligence and Investigating agencies are also likely to address the conference and share their views and experiences on different aspects.

The Anti-Terror Conference has now been made an annual feature and helps various security agencies engaged in operations against terrorists, narcotics, radicalization, infiltration and illegal immigrants to gather new experiences and share them with the officers in their States and Union Territories to curb the menace further.

The officers also present a viewpoint on security situation in their States and Union Territories. The Government is acting very tough on radicalization attempts and illegal immigrants who are being deported to their countries.

Few days back, a large number of Bangladeshis, staying illegally in different parts of Jammu and Kashmir, were airlifted from Srinagar to West Bengal and deported to their country by the Border Security Force (BSF) from there.