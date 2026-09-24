Two cops found dead, inquest underway

Excelsior Correspondent

RAMBAN, Sept 23: Two cops posted at District Police Lines (DPL) Ramban were last night allegedly found unconscious under unexplained circumstances along Sana-Sanasar road in Batote area and were later declared dead at District Hospital Ramban.

In this regard, SSP Ramban, Arun Gupta said that information was received at Police Station Batote at around 8.45 pm yesterday that two persons were lying unconscious on roadside and SHO Batote, along with cops immediately reached the spot and found the two men unconscious.

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They were identified as Head Constable Mohammad Yaqoob (309/Rbn), son of Hasham Din, resident of Jatgali, Rajgarh, Ramban and Head Constable Fareed (408/Rbn), son of Ghulam Mohammad, resident of Bhatti Tatarsoo, Ramban.

These two cops were shifted to District Hospital Ramban, where doctors declared them dead.

A brown-coloured car of Fiat Punto make bearing registration number JK19-5299, reportedly registered in the name of Head Constable Fareed, was also found at the spot.

SSP Gupta informed that inquest proceeding under Section 194 of BNSS has been initiated at Police Station Batote in this regard while the bodies were sent for post-mortem examination and a Board of Doctors was constituted for the purpose.

"Preliminary examination revealed that no visible injury was found on either of the deceased cops," the SSP maintained adding that the District Mobile Forensic Unit also examined the scene in the presence of senior Police officers and collected samples from the spot while samples were also lifted from the vehicle found at the site and the collected material was sent for forensic examination.

Police stated that, so far, the inquiry has not revealed any suspicious object, information or other material indicating foul play.

"However, the inquest proceedings are continuing and further details will be shared once significant developments emerge," the SSP said.