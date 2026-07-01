Two Cloudbursts Trigger Flash Floods In Doda’s Bhalessa; Roads Blocked

Doda, Jul 1: Heavy rainfall triggered two cloudbursts in the Kalalgisar area of Bhalessa in Doda district on Wednesday, causing flash floods and debris flows that blocked several roads, officials said.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation as continuous heavy rain continues to impact the region, raising concerns of further landslides and road disruptions, an official said.

The flash floods brought down large amounts of debris, cutting off connectivity to multiple villages in the Bhalessa belt. Restoration work will begin once weather conditions improve, officials added.

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Meanwhile, the administration has advised residents to avoid unnecessary travel in vulnerable areas and strictly follow official advisories until road connectivity is restored.