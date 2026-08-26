Two Central Jail Srinagar Escapees Traced, Apprehended In Rajasthan

Srinagar, Aug 26: Two inmates who had escaped from Central Jail Srinagar have been successfully traced and apprehended in Rajasthan, police officials said on Wednesday.

The two escapees have been identified as Farman Khan, a resident of Rajasthan, and Mukhtar Ahmad Gojar, a resident of Anantnag.

According to officials, both inmates were traced to Rajgarh in Churu district of Rajasthan, where they were apprehended by Srinagar Police with the assistance of Rajasthan Police.

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Police authorities have confirmed that both escaped inmates are now in custody following the joint operation.

Officials said that Srinagar Police teams have already left for Rajasthan to take custody of the two inmates and bring them back to Srinagar for further legal proceedings.

The apprehension comes after a coordinated effort by police teams to track the movements of the two inmates following their escape from Central Jail Srinagar.

Further details regarding the circumstances of their escape, their movements after fleeing the jail and the sequence of the police operation leading to their apprehension are awaited.

Police officials said further details are likely to emerge after the inmates are brought back to Srinagar and the investigation into the escape progresses.(KNC)