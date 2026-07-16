Two bovine smugglers detained under PSA

Excelsior Correspondent

Rajouri, July 15 : Two alleged bovine smugglers were detained under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) in Rajouri district on Wednesday, police said.

Zaffar Hussain of Ninga Nar and Shakoor Ahmed of Thanamandi have been booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA) for their persistent involvement in illegal bovine smuggling, a police spokesman said.

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He said both individuals are habitual bovine smugglers with a history of repeated involvement in multiple bovine smuggling cases registered at Police Station Rajouri, Police Station Thanamandi and other police stations of the border district. Despite repeated legal action in the past, they continued to indulge in the illegal transportation and smuggling of bovines, necessitating their preventive detention under the PSA, he said.

He said the detention warrants issued by the competent authority were executed by separate police teams and they were subsequently lodged in District Jail Rajouri.