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Home / Govt Orders / Two Assistant Legal Remembrancers Transferred In J&K

Two Assistant Legal Remembrancers Transferred In J&K

JAMMU, June 25: The Jammu and Kashmir Government today ordered the transfer and posting of two Assistant Legal Remembrancers in the Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs with immediate effect. See Order Copy Click Here...... ...

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Daily Excelsior
08:14 PM Jun 25, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, June 25: The Jammu and Kashmir Government today ordered the transfer and posting of two Assistant Legal Remembrancers in the Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs with immediate effect.

See Order Copy Click Here......

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