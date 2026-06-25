Two Assistant Legal Remembrancers Transferred In J&K
JAMMU, June 25: The Jammu and Kashmir Government today ordered the transfer and posting of two Assistant Legal Remembrancers in the Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs with immediate effect. See Order Copy Click Here...... ...
JAMMU, June 25: The Jammu and Kashmir Government today ordered the transfer and posting of two Assistant Legal Remembrancers in the Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs with immediate effect.
See Order Copy Click Here......
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