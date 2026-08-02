ITANAGAR, Aug 2: Two women from Arunachal Pradesh have scaled the 7,077-metre high Mt Kun in the Zanskar region of Ladakh.

January Tali and Hachu Lombo reached the peak at 6 am on July 27, marking a major milestone for mountaineering in the border state. Tali hails from Yingkiong in Upper Siang district, while Lombo belongs to Anini in Dibang Valley district.

Arunachal Pradesh Governor K T Parnaik on Sunday praised the mountaineers on their remarkable feat, describing it as a moment of immense pride for the state.

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"Their successful ascent reflects extraordinary courage, determination, endurance, and mental strength," the governor said, adding that their feat would inspire youth, especially women, across the state to pursue adventure sports and physical fitness, an official statement from Lok Bhavan said.

Mt Kun, among the highest peaks in the Zanskar range of the Indian Himalayas, is considered one of the country's most demanding high-altitude technical climbs due to its steep snow slopes, treacherous glaciers, and unpredictable weather conditions.

The expedition comprised a mixed team of nine climbers — two women and seven men — excluding Sherpas. Underscoring the extreme difficulty of the terrain, only four of the nine climbers managed to reach the summit.

For Tali, this ascent adds to a growing list of mountaineering achievements. She previously scaled six Himalayan peaks within two weeks, including double summits on UT Kangri (6,080m) and Mentok Kangri-III (6,126m), alongside Mentok Kangri-I (6,268m) and Mentok Kangri-II (6,218m).

Both mountaineers will receive official summit certificates from the Indian Mountaineering Foundation (IMF), New Delhi, in recognition of their accomplishment. (Agencies)