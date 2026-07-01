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Home / National / Two Arrested With 7 Sophisticated Pistols In Amritsar: Punjab Police

Two Arrested With 7 Sophisticated Pistols In Amritsar: Punjab Police

Chandigarh, Jul 1: Punjab Police on Wednesday dismantled a cross-border arms smuggling module with the arrest of two persons in Amritsar, and seized seven sophisticated pistols and 40 live cartridges from their possession, DGP Gaurav Yadav said. The investigation revealed...

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Daily Excelsior
03:12 PM Jul 01, 2026 IST
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Chandigarh, Jul 1: Punjab Police on Wednesday dismantled a cross-border arms smuggling module with the arrest of two persons in Amritsar, and seized seven sophisticated pistols and 40 live cartridges from their possession, DGP Gaurav Yadav said.
The investigation revealed that the accused were in touch with foreign-based smugglers through social media, from whom they received weapons consignments through cross-border routes for supply to criminal elements, the DGP said in a post on X.
A case has been registered at the Sultanwind police station in Amritsar and further investigation is underway, he said. (Agencies)
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