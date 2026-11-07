Srinagar, Nov 7: Two persons were arrested and approximately 1.5 kg of charas-like substance was seized from their possession in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district, police said on Saturday.

Acting on its drive against drug abuse and narcotics trafficking, police apprehended the two persons during naka checking at Garoora Crossing and recovered the contraband, a police spokesperson said.

The accused have been identified as Rafaqat Ali Gojar, a resident of Halwadi, Aragam, and Zakir Hussain Qureshi, a resident of Chapran, Aragam, in the north Kashmir district.

Advertisement

A case has been registered at Aragam police station under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and an investigation has been initiated to ascertain further links and establish the source and intended destination of the recovered substance. (Agencies)