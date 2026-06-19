J&K Police Nabs Govt Employee Among Two OGWs, Dismantles Terror Support Network In Kishtwar

JAMMU, Jun 19: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday arrested two over-ground workers (OGWs) including a government employee in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Kishtwar, Naresh Singh said that in a major crackdown on anti-national elements, two key accused involved in providing support to local terrorists in Dachan area of Kishtwar, have been arrested in connection with a case registered at Police Station Kishtwar under relevant sections of BNS, UAPA and the Arms Act.

SSP Singh while sharing details of the case, stated that after meticulous investigation, police arrested Tariq Ahmed Ginoo, a government employee in the Forest Department and Mohd Iqbal, both residents of Tander, Dachan, Kishtwar for their alleged involvement in facilitating terrorists.

Advertisement

Earlier, Muneer Ahmed and Mashkoor Ahmed, both residents of Chatroo, were also arrested for similar offences, he added.

The investigation is ongoing to dismantle the entire network and all those involved will be brought to justice through due legal process, he said.

The SSP stated that the J&K Police reiterated its zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism and their support network, adding, "J&K Police reaffirming its commitment to maintain peace, public order, and security in the region."