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Home / Latest News / Two Army Men Killed As Vehicle Plunges Into Gorge Near Namika La Pass In Ladakh

Two Army Men Killed As Vehicle Plunges Into Gorge Near Namika La Pass In Ladakh

Leh, Nov 4: Two Indian Army personnel were killed after a military vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge near Namika La Pass on National Highway-1 in Ladakh, officials said on Wednesday. An official said that...

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Daily Excelsior
09:40 PM Nov 04, 2026 IST
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Leh, Nov 4: Two Indian Army personnel were killed after a military vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge near Namika La Pass on National Highway-1 in Ladakh, officials said on Wednesday.

An official said that the accident took place near Namika La Pass, where the Army vehicle lost control and fell into a deep gorge.

He said both personnel onboard the vehicle died on the spot, while their identities are yet to be ascertained.

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The official said further details regarding the circumstances leading to the accident are awaited and that an investigation is underway. (KNO)

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