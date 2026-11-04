Two Army Men Killed As Vehicle Plunges Into Gorge Near Namika La Pass In Ladakh

Leh, Nov 4: Two Indian Army personnel were killed after a military vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge near Namika La Pass on National Highway-1 in Ladakh, officials said on Wednesday.

An official said that the accident took place near Namika La Pass, where the Army vehicle lost control and fell into a deep gorge.

He said both personnel onboard the vehicle died on the spot, while their identities are yet to be ascertained.

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The official said further details regarding the circumstances leading to the accident are awaited and that an investigation is underway. (KNO)