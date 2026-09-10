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Two Accounts Officers Assigned Addl Charge By J&K Finance Deptt

JAMMU, Sept 10: The Finance Department of the Jammu and Kashmir Government has assigned additional charges to two Accounts Officers in the interest of the administration. See Order Copy Click Here...... ...

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Daily Excelsior
07:20 PM Sep 10, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, Sept 10: The Finance Department of the Jammu and Kashmir Government has assigned additional charges to two Accounts Officers in the interest of the administration.

See Order Copy Click Here......

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