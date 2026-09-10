Two Accounts Officers Assigned Addl Charge By J&K Finance Deptt
JAMMU, Sept 10: The Finance Department of the Jammu and Kashmir Government has assigned additional charges to two Accounts Officers in the interest of the administration. See Order Copy Click Here...... ...
JAMMU, Sept 10: The Finance Department of the Jammu and Kashmir Government has assigned additional charges to two Accounts Officers in the interest of the administration.
See Order Copy Click Here......
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