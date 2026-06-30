Twenty-Three Parties, Independent MP Write To CJI On SIR, Role Of EC

New Delhi, Jun 30: Twenty-three political parties along with an Independent MP on Tuesday sent a joint letter to Chief Justice Surya Kant on the SIR process, the role of the Election Commission and other election-related issues.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh gave this information in a post on X and said the Opposition parties are firmly anchored in "SURE' Solidarity, Unity and REsistance".

"21 political parties plus one Independent attended the INDIA janbandhan meeting on June 8, 2026 where a decision was taken to address a joint letter to the Hon'ble Chief Justice of India on the SIR process of the Election Commission of India and other election-related issues," Ramesh said on X.

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Accordingly, a joint letter now signed by 23 political parties plus one Independent has been sent to the Hon'ble Chief Justice of India today, he said.

The joint letter has been signed by Independent MP Kapil Sibal.

TMC leader Derek O Brien said the letter has also been signed by the Aam Aadmi Party and the DMK.

"Good going from INDIA. And yes, @AamAadmiParty @arivalayam DMK also signed the joint letter to CJI," he said on X.

The letter also talks about the role of the EC, sources said.

The Congress and other opposition parties have been questioning the EC over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process. (AGENCIES)