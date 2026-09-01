TVS Motor Co sales up 21 pc at 6.16 lakh units in August

NEW DELHI, Sept 1: TVS Motor Company on Tuesday reported 21 per cent growth in total sales at 6,16,540 units in August 2026 as compared to the year-ago period.

In August 2025, total sales were 5,09,536 units.

Total two-wheeler sales grew 21 per cent year-on-year to 5,91,437 units last month, the company said in a regulatory filing.

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Domestic two-wheeler sales were at 4,33,796 units in August as against 3,68,862 units in the year-ago month, a growth of 18 per cent, it added.

"Two-wheeler EVs registered an exponential growth of 137 per cent with sales of 59,453 units in August 2026 as against 25,138 units in August 2025," TVS Motor Co stated.

TVS said its sales in international business registered a year-on-year growth of 29 per cent at 1,74,452 units last month.

Three-wheeler sales were at 25,103 units in August 2026 as compared to 18,748 units a year ago, registering a 34 per cent growth. (PTI)