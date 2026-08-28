TVS Motor appoints Peyman Kargar as CEO, Director

MUMBAI, Aug 28: TVS Motor Company on Friday said it has appointed its President for International Business Peyman Kargar as Director and Chief Executive Officer to support the company's next phase of growth.

Peyman, whose appointment is effective January 27 next year, will succeed K N Radhakrishnan who will continue in his role until then to ensure a seamless transition, TVS Motor Company said in a statement.

Following the transition, Radhakrishnan will serve as Non-Executive Director up to the company's next Annual General Meeting, which will be held in July 2027, it said.

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In his new role, Peyman will lead the company as it focuses on further growing its business in India and globally through product innovation, premiumisation and expansion into developed markets, TVS Motor said.

"This appointment marks an important step for TVS Motor Company as we prepare for the future. Peyman is an accomplished global leader with deep industry experience, strategic vision and a strong understanding of customers and markets," said Sudarshan Venu, Chairman, TVS Motor Company.

As President, International Business, he has already made a meaningful contribution to the business, he said and added that in his new role he will further strengthen TVS Motor Company's position among the world's leading mobility companies.

The leadership transition comes as TVS Motor Company builds on strong business performance and continues to consolidate its position in India and expand its global presence, it said.

According to the company, it achieved a record performance, selling 5.9 million vehicles globally and delivering 30 per cent revenue growth.

Under his leadership, international business has become an increasingly important contributor to TVS Motor Company's global expansion with currently this business contributing 29 per cent of the company sales volume and is growing at 33 per cent, according to the statement.

Peman brings more than three decades of global automotive leadership experience across Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East, having held senior leadership positions with some of the automotive industry's leading brands, as per the statement.

"I will be focused on realising the company's vision and strengthening our technology leadership, AI capabilities, commitment to quality, and customer centricity," he added. (PTI)